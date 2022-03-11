Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 186.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.53 and a one year high of $55.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.