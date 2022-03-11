Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.75. 184,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,165. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.