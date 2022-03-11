Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

