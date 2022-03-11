Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Ventas stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

