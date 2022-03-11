Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.570-$0.670 EPS.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $247.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.78.

VRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

