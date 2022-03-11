Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.570-$0.670 EPS.
Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $247.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.78.
VRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.