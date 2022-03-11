Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$34.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.58. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

