Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.98. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

