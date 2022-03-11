Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,029,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VRUS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Verus International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.37.
Verus International Company Profile (Get Rating)
