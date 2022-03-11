Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 131,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

VVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $705.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 43.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viad by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viad by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

