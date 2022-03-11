Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Up 4.9%

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.91 and last traded at $80.78. 967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 313,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.32.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,076,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vicor by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,816,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

