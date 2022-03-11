Victoria Jarman Purchases 1,700 Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.87) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,075.47).

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,628.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,810.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. Entain Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.76).

ENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($28.37) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,165.11 ($28.37).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

