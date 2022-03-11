VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,917,000 after buying an additional 71,360 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

