VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Stock Position Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CSB opened at $58.74 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $66.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.