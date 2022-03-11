Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading 4.4% Higher

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41. 661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 71,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

