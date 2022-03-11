Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.