Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOET. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 71,095 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000.

