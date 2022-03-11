Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VMAR opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -2.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 350.25%.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

