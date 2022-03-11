Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vita Coco updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of COCO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. 12,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

