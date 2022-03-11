Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.13% from the stock’s current price.

VITL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $516.31 million, a P/E ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

