Volution Group (LON:FAN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

FAN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

LON:FAN opened at GBX 427 ($5.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £845.90 million and a P/E ratio of 40.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 495.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 509.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 306 ($4.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.40).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Paul Hollingworth acquired 4,778 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($26,231.42).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

