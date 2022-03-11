VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issues Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

VSE stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VSE has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $560.73 million, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $3,009,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VSE by 208.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VSE by 317.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. lifted their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

