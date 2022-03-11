VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issues Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.
VSE stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VSE has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $560.73 million, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. lifted their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.
