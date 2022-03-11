Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 193,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,028,756 shares.The stock last traded at $7.14 and had previously closed at $6.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $108,504,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,799,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,647,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

