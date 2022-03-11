Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 193,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,028,756 shares.The stock last traded at $7.14 and had previously closed at $6.68.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.
Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vtex (VTEX)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.