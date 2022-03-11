Vulcan Steel Ltd (VSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Vulcan Steel Ltd (ASX:VSL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
In other news, insider Peter Wells purchased 250,000 shares of Vulcan Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.80 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,450,000.00 ($1,788,321.17).
