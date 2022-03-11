W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.82

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.82 and last traded at $94.65, with a volume of 1630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

