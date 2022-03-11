Warburg Research Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €20.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €20.00 ($21.74) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.33% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($17.93) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.67) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.08 ($20.74).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €11.22 ($12.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($11.26) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($20.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.47.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

