Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMG stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.