Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

