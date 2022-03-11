Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $152.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.47 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.49%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

