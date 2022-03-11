WealthNavi Inc. Has $682.68 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,802,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687,784 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 12.5% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.83% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $682,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

