Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $7.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Shares of RL stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

