Wedbush Comments on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

NYSE DECK opened at $259.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $231.88 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.99 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

