Wedbush Downgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $127.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $109.12 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $100.44 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,274,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.