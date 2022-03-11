Wedbush Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $80.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $90.90 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

