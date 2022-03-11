Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Invitae by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 36,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invitae by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Invitae by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invitae by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.82. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. Invitae’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVTA. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Invitae Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.