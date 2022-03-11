Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $541,000 Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BMEZ opened at 18.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 21.33. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 18.38 and a 52-week high of 29.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

