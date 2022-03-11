Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $596,000 Stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter worth $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MCR opened at $7.15 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

