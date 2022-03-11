Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $8,565,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $4,161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JD.com by 60.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,113 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $52.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $94.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

