Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 8,920 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DraftKings by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,711 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $5,202,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,500 and have sold 1,009,602 shares valued at $20,910,694. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

