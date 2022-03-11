Wedbush Weighs in on Ralph Lauren Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ralph Lauren in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

RL stock opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $100.44 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

