Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 41.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 40.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 255,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $915,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,406 shares of company stock worth $23,340,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

