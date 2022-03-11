Wellington Management Group LLP Has $189,000 Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CD opened at $5.69 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

A number of analysts have commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

