Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $245,000 Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 946 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,379,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Heska by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $152.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,382.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $191.11.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Heska’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.