West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of West Fraser Timber worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 3.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.