Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 726.7% in February

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 726.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period.

WEA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 20,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,726. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

