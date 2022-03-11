Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.35

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.35 and last traded at C$31.93, with a volume of 173452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.00.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.49.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

