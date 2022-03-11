Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.50.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.45. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.69 and a 1 year high of C$10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,548,636 shares in the company, valued at C$19,548,038.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 43,050 shares of company stock worth $338,840.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

