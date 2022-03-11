Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 2,923 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $204,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,301 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $96,924.50.

NVCR opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 0.86. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,187,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.