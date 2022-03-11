WinVest Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:WINVU)

WinVest Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WINVU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. WinVest Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of WinVest Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ WINVU opened at $10.05 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINVU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,116,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

