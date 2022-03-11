WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DXJS opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $47.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.797 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

