Wolfe Research Cuts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $28.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.93.

NYSE CWK opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,427 shares of company stock worth $122,591,115 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,015,000 after buying an additional 594,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,390,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,844,000 after buying an additional 482,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 1,319,515 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,740,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,607,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

