Wolfe Research Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to “Outperform”

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after acquiring an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after acquiring an additional 824,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

